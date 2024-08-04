TNPL: Upbeat Dindigul ready for summit clash

CHENNAI: A confident looking Dindigul Dragons take on Lyca Kovai Kings in the final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League to be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Sunday evening.

Dindigul’s confidence stems from the fact that they had a convincing nine-wicket win over Tiruppur in the Qualifier 2 on Friday. What should work in Dindgul’s favour is R Ashwin’s captaincy. He has been leading from the front and excelling in all three departments. Ashwin has empowered the youngsters in the team to give their best. “It doesn’t matter what I tell them. Honestly, I think they’re all in a learning phase and they’ll also make mistakes. My message to them is always clear, take an aggressive option, make mistakes because you want the moment, you play the inviting game, you can’t say don’t play that shot or don’t hold that call. It’s about putting that ball or you know a shot on the line and taking chances. So it’s about them learning on the go and giving them the freedom to do what they feel they can,” said Ashwin.

On the other hand, Kovai will depend upon B Sai Sudharsan to give a good start once again. Expect some fireworks from Shahrukh Khan as well. Shahrukh Khan, skipper of Kovai, was equally confident about his team’s ability to put up a good show.

“As far as we are concerned we will take it (final) as another game. The law of average all of these things are around social media, but we really aren’t focusing on that. We really want to bring our best cricket forward,” said Shahrukh.

Live on Star Sports Network and FanCode from 7.15 PM onwards