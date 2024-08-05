Former England batsman Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

LONDON: Former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.

Thorpe won 100 Test caps between 1993 and 2005 and scored 16 centuries during a stellar England career and was regarded as one of the best batters of his generation.

In total, he scored 6,744 Test runs for England at an average of 44.66 and also appeared in 82 one-day internationals.

Alongside his international exploits he enjoyed a 17-year spell with his county side Surrey.

After retiring in 2005, he transitioned into coaching, working with the England international teams in various roles between 2010 and 2022.

"There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death," the ECB said in a statement.