India may pick different personnel for slow and turning tracks in future: Rohit Sharma

COLOMBO: India may adopt a 'horses-for-courses' policy after failing to counter the spin-friendly conditions here which led to their first series defeat to Sri Lanka in ODI cricket in 27 years.

A spirited Sri Lanka used conditions to their advantage as their spinners bamboozled the Indian batters on slow and turning pitches to register a 2-0 win in the three-ODI series following a 110-run loss in the final game.

"I don't see there is a lack of effort in how we want to try and play different shots. You saw some of these guys played reverse sweep, paddle and all that  that is not the nature of their batsmanship," Rohit told the media after his team were shot out for 138 in pursuit of 249 in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

"We have to be very clear with how we want to play and how to keep that momentum towards us, when you play out pitches like this. We fell short now, thrice I would say, even (in) that (first) game that was tied.

"We have to let the players know that this is what we want and if we have to be a little different in terms of choosing the personnel, we have to do that, unfortunately. We will try and see how we can be a good team in all kinds of conditions, the Indian skipper said.

Rohit said Indian batters were not "brave enough consistently" and didn't have individual plans in place for dealing with the spin challenge.

"When I say brave, it doesn't mean that the guys were not brave enough. You got to be brave enough consistently. You got to be brave enough on slightly challenging pitches where you are trying to take on the bowlers, trying to play different shots. Again, it all comes down to individual plans," he said.