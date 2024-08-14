Ex-South African pacer Morne Morkel appointed as India's bowling coach

Former South African fast bowling great Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian team, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old was new chief coach Gautam Gambhir's primary choice, having worked with him at Lucknow Super Giants. He had earlier worked as Pakistan's bowling coach until November 2023.

Morkel’s appointment completes India’s backroom staff, led by Gambhir, with assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip.

"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," Shah told PTI.

The South African replaces former Indian fast bowler Paras Mhambrey, who worked as the bowling coach under former head coach Rahul Dravid.

Morkel has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 44 T20Is for South Africa, with a total of 544 international wickets.