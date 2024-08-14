Gwalior to host India versus Bangladesh 1st T20I

CHENNAI: Gwalior will take the place of Dharamsala to host the first T20I between India and Bangladesh, BCCI said on Tuesday. The change in venue is because of the renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

“The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms,” the BCCI stated in a media release.

This T20I will be the first international match at the new stadium in Gwalior — Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. It will also be the first in the city since Sachin Tendulkar scored the first-ever double century in men’s ODIs against South Africa in 2010. Meanwhile, the first and second T20Is against England next year are swapped with Kolkata now hosting the first match. “The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same. The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations,” the release said.

Shreyas in action

Among other cricket updates, Mumbai state association confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will be playing one match in the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament organized by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. He will be a part of the team for the clash against Jammu & Kashmir in Coimbatore on August 27. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan will be leading Jharkhand in the tournament that begins on August 15. This tournament marks Kishan’s return to red-ball cricket after the controversy over him not playing Ranji Trophy last season which eventually led to him losing the central contract.