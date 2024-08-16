Fast bowlers rule on first day of second cricket test between South Africa and West Indies

PROVIDENCE: Fast bowlers ruled on Thursday as 17 wickets fell on the first day of the second cricket test between South Africa and West Indies.

Shamar Joseph picked up five wickets for 33 runs in his international debut in his home country of Guyana to help bowl out South Africa for 160 after the visitors won the toss and decided to bat.

Then seam-bowling allrounder Wiaan Mulder picked up a wicket for South Africa in each of his first three overs and was a career-best 4-18 overall to leave the West Indies at 97 for seven at stumps Thursday, trailing by 63 runs.

Jason Holder top-scored for the home side with 33 not out while Dan Piedt was unbeaten on 38 for South Africa at Providence Stadium. Piedt and Nandre Burger (23) combined for a record 10th-wicket partnership of 63 to help give South Africa the first-day advantage.

Fast bowlers took 15 of the 17 wickets and bowled 68 of the 82.2 overs.

The teams played to a rain-affected draw in the first test in Trinidad. The two-test series will be followed by three Twenty20 matches.