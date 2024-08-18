Already a superstar for Ireland, Orla's best yet to come

Prendergast made her decision and what was football's loss was ultimately cricket's gain as the 17-year-old made her international debut for Ireland in 2019 against Netherlands. Having played with the teenager in Ireland's domestic competition - The Super Series - Joyce had seen glimpses of how technically sound her batting was. And one of the aspects that stuck with Joyce was how quick she was to adapt to conditions.

"When I saw her for the first time she was a seamer and she was part of the strong batting side in Pembroke. When she came into the Super Series, she was part of my team (Scorchers). I remember batting with her. In one of the matches, I remember the bowlers were bowling full and straight but because she was so quick, we kept on getting two runs. She would just pick up so easily," Joyce said, shedding light on Prendergast's early years.

"I would hit the ball straight to long on or long off and she would just easily get back for two. What was clear to me when I batted with her for the first time was that when I talked about tactics, she could pick it up straight away and she was able to implement them, which was unusual for such a young player. That was exciting," she added.

In the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday, Prendergast had the additional responsibility on her shoulders to lead the side in the absence of regular captain Laura Delany and vice-captain Gaby Lewis. In what ended up being a nail-biting finish with Harshitha Samarawickrama scoring her maiden century for Sri Lanka, Ireland still managed to win the match and series in Belfast.

With that win, Ireland has now registered their first series win in the third edition of the ICC Women's ODI Championship. And it would count as one of their biggest successes after failing to qualify for the T20 World Cup earlier this year.