Smith edges England ahead in first Test against Sri Lanka

MANCHESTER: Jamie Smith's latest Test fifty took England into a narrow first-innings lead in their series opener against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Thursday.

England were 259-6 in reply to Sri Lanka's 236, a slender advantage of 23 runs, when a combination of bad light and rain forced an early close to the second day of the three-Test series.

Smith, promoted up the order to No 6 in the absence of injured captain Ben Stokes, was 72 not out - the 24-year-old wicketkeeper's third fifty in his four Tests.

Once again he demonstrated his ability to both support an established batsman and keep the runs coming batting with the lower order.

Together with Harry Brook (56) and Chris Woakes (25), Smith shared stands of 62 and 52 respectively before both batsmen were bowled by superb deliveries from left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who enjoyed an economical return of 2-58 in 21 overs.