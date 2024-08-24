Farewell Shikhar Dhawan: Indian cricket's 'Gabbar' was a smiling altruist.

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket bids farewell to Shikhar Dhawan, affectionately known as 'Gabbar,' as he retires from all forms of the game. The 38-year-old cricketer, renowned for his tenacity, resourcefulness, and selflessness, has chosen to conclude his career on his own terms.

Dhawan’s international career, marked by numerous bursts of brilliance, has been defined by a spirit of altruism. Despite the inevitable ups and downs, Dhawan remained steadfast in his commitment to the team, always sporting a smile and exuding grace and dignity. His presence was a constant source of positivity, even during personal and professional challenges.

Sachin Tendulkar, who presented Dhawan with his Test cap, encouraged him by saying, "We know about your guts. Show us some." Dhawan lived up to that encouragement throughout his career, balancing personal aspirations with the needs of his team.

An excerpt from his retirement announcement reflects his outlook: "And that's why I tell myself, don't be sad that you won't play for India again but be happy that you played for your country. And that's the biggest thing for me, that I played."