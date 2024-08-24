Farewell Shikhar Dhawan: Indian cricket's 'Gabbar' was a smiling altruist.

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket bids farewell to Shikhar Dhawan, affectionately known as 'Gabbar,' as he retires from all forms of the game. The 38-year-old cricketer, renowned for his tenacity, resourcefulness, and selflessness, has chosen to conclude his career on his own terms.
Dhawan’s international career, marked by numerous bursts of brilliance, has been defined by a spirit of altruism. Despite the inevitable ups and downs, Dhawan remained steadfast in his commitment to the team, always sporting a smile and exuding grace and dignity. His presence was a constant source of positivity, even during personal and professional challenges.
Sachin Tendulkar, who presented Dhawan with his Test cap, encouraged him by saying, "We know about your guts. Show us some." Dhawan lived up to that encouragement throughout his career, balancing personal aspirations with the needs of his team.
An excerpt from his retirement announcement reflects his outlook: "And that's why I tell myself, don't be sad that you won't play for India again but be happy that you played for your country. And that's the biggest thing for me, that I played."
Dhawan’s career began with a challenging start; he was dismissed for a two-ball duck in his debut ODI against Australia. However, he soon established himself as a key player. His Test debut was unforgettable, with a brilliant 185 against Australia in Mohali, achieved in just 85 balls. He capitalized on an early reprieve when the Australians chose not to appeal a close call.
While Dhawan made an impact in all formats, he truly excelled in One-Day Internationals, amassing 6793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. His Test career saw him score 2315 runs at an average of 40.61, with seven centuries. Notable performances include his 137 against South Africa in the 2015 ODI World Cup and his 109-ball 117 in the 2019 World Cup against Australia.
Dhawan’s contributions were not confined to international cricket. He was a standout performer in domestic cricket and gained prominence during the 2004 U-19 World Cup. Despite facing prolonged lean patches, he remained a significant player in the Indian Premier League and on the domestic circuit.
Dhawan’s legacy, while perhaps not as towering as some of his contemporaries like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, is nonetheless distinguished by his unwavering commitment and the joy he brought to the game. As he steps away from cricket, his career will be remembered for its grace, resilience, and the indelible mark he left on the sport.