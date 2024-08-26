Eyes on Jay Shah as ICC chair nomination deadline about to end

While the murmurs of Shah going to the ICC have been around for a while now, it all became official when current ICC chair Greg Barclay decided recently not to seek a third term. Barclay took charge as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022.

Should Shah apply and get the top post, he will have to resign from his current position as BCCI secretary as the chair is not allowed to be a part of or work for any member nation. Shah, who took charge as secretary in 2019, has one more year left at the BCCI office to complete his second term. After his completion, he will have to take a cooling off period of three years if he wants to continue in the BCCI.

However, if he goes to the ICC — where he can hold the office for a maximum of six years (three two year terms) — Shah can come back to BCCI as an office-bearer. While none of it is confirmed at the moment, things could get clearer in the next few days. And when it does, it will be interesting to see who takes the post of Shah in the BCCI. As of now, there are no front-runners but the water will be clearer once there is clarity on whether or not Shah moves to the ICC.

Revised T20 WC schedule

The ICC announced the revised schedule for the women's T20 World Cup that was moved from Bangladesh to United Arab Emirates on Monday. India will kick off their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 before playing Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia in Group A.

All but the clash against Australia will be played in Dubai which is the bigger of the two venues (other being Sharjah) with a capacity close to 25,000. If India qualifies for the semifinal, they will play the first one in Dubai on October 17. The other venue, Sharjah, with the capacity of 16,000, will host the second semifinal and final.

The tournament, initially scheduled to be played in Bangladesh, was moved because of the ongoing political turmoil in the country. With just a little over a month to go for the tournament, the preparations are underway in the UAE and is expected to get ready in time for the tournament that begins in Sharjah on October 3 with Bangladesh and Scotland playing the opening game.