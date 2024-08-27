BCCI secretary Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman

Jay Shah, the current honorary secretary of the BCCI, has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council, effective 1 December 2024, according to the ICC website.

This follows the announcement on 20 August that Greg Barclay, the current ICC Chair, would not seek a third term and would step down at the conclusion of his tenure in November.

At 35, Shah has become the youngest chairman in ICC history and the fifth Indian to reach the pinnacle of global cricket administration, joining the ranks of late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.

Shah, who is the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will relinquish his position in India at the BCCI's Annual General Meeting likely to be held towards the end of next month or in October.

As the sole nominee for the chairmanship, Shah has highlighted his commitment to expanding cricket's global reach and popularity, particularly with its upcoming inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics.

The ICC website quoted Shah as saying, “I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council.”

Shah expressed his dedication to working closely with the ICC team and member nations to enhance cricket's global presence. He emphasised the importance of balancing different formats, embracing advanced technologies, and expanding major events into new markets. His goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.

“While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways," he added.