Building blocks are in place for something very special, says Zaheer after becoming LSG mentor

KOLKATA: Former Indian fast-bowler Zaheer Khan on Wednesday assumed the role of Lucknow Super Giants team mentor and termed it the start of something "very, very special" for the franchise that failed to win the IPL despite reaching the playoffs twice in three seasons.

Under former team mentor Gautam Gambhir, the team made successive playoffs after making their debut in 2022. But, after the departure of Gambhir, LSG struggled to replicate their success this season, and finished a lowly seventh.

"LSG are a relatively young franchise in IPL, but it has not been looked upon like that, the building blocks are pretty much in place," Zaheer said at the media interaction at the RPSG Group Headquarters here.

"They have made a lot of progress. The consistency with reaching playoffs, which is so tough in this fiercely-contested competition, is something that gives me a lot of confidence when I'm looking at coming and contributing to the franchise's success," Zaheer said.

"We have similar stances on many things when it comes to cricket, where LSG should go in future, what kind of cricketing values, the brand of cricket the team should look to play," he added.

The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022.

Zaheer will fill the place left vacant by Gambhir last year when he joined his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and guided them to the IPL title before becoming the Indian team head coach.

Expectations will be high from the former India star who said he's ready to do anything, that needs to be done, for the franchise.

"The process is something that will be required and which will be my responsibility. I will make sure that the process, that is required for each individual to express themselves fully to bring a lot of victories to the franchise, is in place. I will be closely looking at the decision-making for LSG to go to the next level. Hopefully this season is going to be the special one and the beginning of something very, very special for this franchise," Zaheer highlighted.

At Mumbai Indians, Zaheer served as the director of cricket before taking on the role of head of global development.

LSG currently do not have a bowling coach, after the departure of South African speedster Morne Morkel, who has joined Gambhir's coaching staff in the Indian team.

"Do you need a bowling coach when I'm here? I will do everything that the team needs," Zaheer said.

It is learnt that Zaheer will also be involved in scouting and player-development programmes during the off-season.

Before getting into coaching, Zaheer played for three IPL teams -- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils. Over 10 seasons, Zaheer appeared in 100 matches for these teams, claiming 102 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58. His final outing in the IPL was in 2017 when he captained the Delhi Daredevils, after which he retired from all forms of cricket.