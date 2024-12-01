Jay Shah takes over as youngest-ever ICC chairman

DUBAI: Indian cricket administrator Jay Shah has assumed office as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), with an immediate focus on resolving the ongoing impasse over the Champions Trophy and a broader vision of establishing cricket as a commercially viable Olympic sport.

The 36-year-old Shah, who served as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the past five years, becomes the fifth Indian and the youngest ever to head the global cricket body. Shah was unanimously chosen by the ICC's Board of Directors, succeeding New Zealand attorney Greg Barclay, who opted not to seek a third consecutive term.

Before Shah, the ICC chairmanship was held by prominent Indians such as the late businessman Jagmohan Dalmiya, politician Sharad Pawar, lawyer Shashank Manohar, and industrialist N Srinivasan. Shah, the son of India's Home Minister Amit Shah, faces the challenge of finding an acceptable resolution to the 'Hybrid Model' issue surrounding the Champions Trophy, originally scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan.

Under the current arrangement, Pakistan has agreed to the 'Hybrid Model,' whereby India will play their matches in Dubai. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded that the same approach be extended to all ICC tournaments co-hosted or solely hosted by India until 2031. Shah will need to mediate between the PCB and his former colleagues at the BCCI, with less than 100 days left for the tournament's commencement, to ensure its smooth execution.

India, citing a lack of government clearance, has refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Shah refrained from commenting directly on the Champions Trophy while outlining his broader priorities, which include leveraging cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and accelerating the growth of the women's game.

“This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide,” Shah said.

“We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game. Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of his predecessor, Greg Barclay. “I would also like to thank Greg Barclay for his leadership in the role for the past four years and the milestones achieved during that period,” Shah stated.