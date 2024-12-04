Bangladesh beats West Indies by 101 runs in Jamaica to tie short test series

KINGSTON: Bangladesh won a test in the Caribbean for the first time in 15 years by beating the West Indies by 101 runs inside four days at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

Bangladesh set West Indies 287 to win in five and a bit sessions and the West Indies managed to bat less than two sessions, all out for 185.

The Bangladeshis had lost their last seven tests in the Caribbean, including the first one of this series in Antigua last week. They have tied the short series.

"This was enjoyable," Bangladesh stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said. "We were not thinking negatively. The boys bowled especially well. Nahid (Rana) in the first innings, Taskin (Ahmed) and Hasan Mahmud. Second-innings specialist Taijul (Islam) got five wickets. He was excellent. He has been very good for the last 10 years, more than 200 wickets for us."

On a pitch offering some grip and the odd low bounce, spin came into play and left-armer Taijul took advantage with 5-50, his best overseas figures in 2 1/2 years and his best figures in the West Indies since his test debut on the same ground in 2014.

As West Indies wickets began to tumble — the last six for 42 runs — Jaker Ali's innings for Bangladesh grew in importance. Jaker made a career-best 91 and was last man out in the visitors' second innings just before lunch.

That gave West Indies a target of 287, which was gettable, but on a ground where the highest successful run chase was 212. That record remains.

"The batting group needs consistency," West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said. "Consistency in hard work as well. I believe we have the talent."