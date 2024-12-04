Changing positions no longer a mental challenge, can bat anywhere: Rahul

ADELAIDE: Senior India batter K L Rahul on Wednesday said that he has overcome the "mental challenge" of being a floater in the line-up, which has made him confident about doing well for the side at any position.

Rahul was superb in the first Test against Australia in Perth with scores of 26 and 77 while opening the innings in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was on a paternity break.

With Rohit walking back into the playing eleven for the day-night Test starting Friday, Rahul was asked the obvious question about his batting position.

"Anything (opening or middle order)," the 32-year-old batter told reporters ahead of India's training session here.

"I just want to be in the playing XI, which means wherever. You go there and bat and play for the team," said the batter with 3000 plus runs in 54 Tests.

Rahul started his Test career in Australia exactly a decade back as a middle-order batter, who later opened.

His batting slot in both the Test and ODI set-up was far from steady all these years and this affected him mentally.

"I have batted in many positions. Earlier it was a bit of a challenge, not technically but mentally about how to play those first 20-25 balls," he opened up about his apprehensions.