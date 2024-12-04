Harbhajan Singh reveals he doesn’t talk to MS Dhoni anymore

In an intriguing revelation, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke to News18's SportsNext and shared that he and MS Dhoni no longer speak to each other. Despite their key roles in India’s historic victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, Harbhajan made it clear that while he holds no personal issues with Dhoni, the two are not friends anymore, and that It's been 10 years and more since he last had a proper chat with Dhoni.

Harbhajan and Dhoni, both integral to India’s success, had a long association. Dhoni captained the team in both World Cup triumphs, while Harbhajan played a crucial role with 7 wickets in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 9 in the 2011 ODI World Cup. On the field, they shared a strong bond, but off the field, their relationship has changed over time.

During their time together at Chennai Super Kings between 2018 and 2020, Harbhajan revealed they rarely spoke outside of the cricket field. The spinner, known for his candidness, added that he only calls those who are willing to pick up his calls, implying that their connection had remained distant despite being teammates for several years.