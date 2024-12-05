'Heartbreaking', 'deeply unjust': Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi condemn Taliban's ban on women's medical education

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, two of Afghanistan’s most prominent cricket figures, have strongly condemned the Taliban's recent move to close educational institutions for women training as nurses and midwives. The decision has sparked widespread concern, as it restricts women’s access to education in medicine, a field that had previously been one of the few sectors still open to female students under the Taliban's rule.
The Taliban leadership has issued orders for both public and private institutions across Afghanistan to stop offering medical courses to women
Rashid Khan expressed his concerns on X, highlighting that education holds a central place in Islamic teachings, which emphasize the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women. He stressed that Afghanistan needs professionals across all sectors, particularly in healthcare.
“It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society. The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face,” he said.
Rashid Khan further highlighted the urgent need for skilled professionals in Afghanistan, particularly in the medical field. He emphasized that the country is at a critical juncture and urgently requires professionals across all sectors, with a particular focus on healthcare. He expressed concern over the severe shortage of female doctors and nurses, noting that it directly affects both the healthcare and dignity of women. He stressed the importance of ensuring that women have access to medical professionals who truly understand their needs.
Condemning the Taliban’s decision, Mohammad Nabi stated that the ban on girls studying medicine is not only heartbreaking but also profoundly unjust. He pointed out that Islam has always emphasized the importance of education for all, and throughout history, Muslim women have made vital contributions to society through their knowledge and expertise. He expressed that the Taliban's actions are a setback for both women and the nation as a whole, undermining the potential of half the population.
Nabi urged the Taliban to reconsider their stance: “I urge the Taliban to reflect on these values. Denying girls the chance to learn and serve their people is a betrayal of both their dreams and our nation's future. Let our daughters study, grow, and build a better Afghanistan for everyone. This is their right, and it is our duty to protect it.”