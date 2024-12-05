'Heartbreaking', 'deeply unjust': Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi condemn Taliban's ban on women's medical education

Condemning the Taliban’s decision, Mohammad Nabi stated that the ban on girls studying medicine is not only heartbreaking but also profoundly unjust. He pointed out that Islam has always emphasized the importance of education for all, and throughout history, Muslim women have made vital contributions to society through their knowledge and expertise. He expressed that the Taliban's actions are a setback for both women and the nation as a whole, undermining the potential of half the population.

Nabi urged the Taliban to reconsider their stance: “I urge the Taliban to reflect on these values. Denying girls the chance to learn and serve their people is a betrayal of both their dreams and our nation's future. Let our daughters study, grow, and build a better Afghanistan for everyone. This is their right, and it is our duty to protect it.”