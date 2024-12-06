‘Calculated my age hoping Kohli wouldn’t retire before I made India debut’: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy is living the dream of every young cricketer. The 21-year-old all-rounder from Visakhapatnam has made a name for himself with stellar performances across formats, beginning with an impressive IPL 2024 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Scoring 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92, Reddy grabbed the spotlight and earned a call-up to the Indian national team for both T20Is and Test cricket.
Reddy’s international debut was nothing short of remarkable. He made his T20I debut at home against Bangladesh, where he scored a half-century, setting the stage for greater achievements. His Test debut in Perth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 was equally impactful. Despite India being bowled out for just 150 in the first innings, Reddy emerged as the top scorer with a quick-fire 41. In the second innings, he contributed an unbeaten 38 and took a crucial wicket, playing a key role in India's massive 295-run victory to secure a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Continuing his fine form, Reddy shone once again in the day-night Test in Adelaide. On Friday, he top-scored for India with a gritty 42 as the team was bowled out for 180 in the first innings.
Beyond his success on the field, Reddy has also fulfilled a lifelong dream—playing alongside his idol, Virat Kohli.
Reddy's admiration for Virat Kohli came full circle when the Indian cricketing legend handed him his Test debut cap ahead of the Perth match. Shortly after, a 2017 picture of a young Reddy taking a selfie with Kohli in the background went viral, capturing the moment when he was still a fan dreaming of his cricketing future.
The all-rounder revealed the story behind the viral selfie in a conversation with bcci.tv. "I thought, if I don’t get a chance to click a photo with him, let’s take one anyway. It reminds me of my childhood dreams and everything. I’m a huge fan of Virat bhai. I used to watch every match of his, especially the way he celebrates after scoring a century. At that time, I calculated my age, hoping he wouldn’t retire by the time I made my India debut," Reddy said.
Destiny had more in store for Reddy during the Perth Test. He was at the non-striker’s end when Kohli reached his 30th Test century—a moment that was surreal for the 21-year-old.
"Playing with him and watching him bat, I couldn’t help but track every run. I was counting—he’s close to 10 runs, then 5 runs away from his 100. In that excitement, I didn’t even realise I was nearing my first 50. I needed 12 more runs, but I was so pumped up celebrating his 81st international century. It was a great moment for me," Reddy shared, reflecting on his unforgettable debut.
On the first day of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Reddy played a remarkable reverse scoop for a six off Mitchell Starc. This bold shot earned praise from cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, who appreciated the young all-rounder's fearless approach on such a grand stage. Gavaskar emphasised that Reddy's composure under pressure reflects his confidence and readiness for international cricket