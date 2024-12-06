‘Calculated my age hoping Kohli wouldn’t retire before I made India debut’: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy is living the dream of every young cricketer. The 21-year-old all-rounder from Visakhapatnam has made a name for himself with stellar performances across formats, beginning with an impressive IPL 2024 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Scoring 303 runs at a strike rate of 142.92, Reddy grabbed the spotlight and earned a call-up to the Indian national team for both T20Is and Test cricket.

Reddy’s international debut was nothing short of remarkable. He made his T20I debut at home against Bangladesh, where he scored a half-century, setting the stage for greater achievements. His Test debut in Perth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 was equally impactful. Despite India being bowled out for just 150 in the first innings, Reddy emerged as the top scorer with a quick-fire 41. In the second innings, he contributed an unbeaten 38 and took a crucial wicket, playing a key role in India's massive 295-run victory to secure a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Continuing his fine form, Reddy shone once again in the day-night Test in Adelaide. On Friday, he top-scored for India with a gritty 42 as the team was bowled out for 180 in the first innings.

Beyond his success on the field, Reddy has also fulfilled a lifelong dream—playing alongside his idol, Virat Kohli.