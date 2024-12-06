England all out for 280 after sizzling Brook century

WELLINGTON: Harry Brook smashed a century before England were dismissed for 280 on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday.

Brook top-scored with 123 after the tourists were put in to bat on a green Basin Reserve pitch and he put on a key partnership with Ollie Pope to rescue an England innings which was teetering at 43-4.

Brook was run out on the last ball of the second session after powering England out of trouble to 259-7, before the final three wickets fell quickly after tea.

The in-form Brook registered his eighth century in just 23 Tests and his dismissal was a major boost for the home side after he and wicketkeeper Pope (66) counter-punched with a stand of 174 off just 158 balls.

The partnership was reminiscent of the first Test in Christchurch when the same pair combined for a rapid 151 to rescue their first innings and set up an eight-wicket win for the tourists.

Brook went on to score 171 at Hagley Oval and unfurled another sparkling knock at the Basin Reserve, where he scored 186 when the teams met here last year.

The lanky 25-year-old's power once again couldn't be contained by New Zealand's seam-heavy attack, striking five sixes and 11 fours from his 115 balls faced before his concentration slipped.