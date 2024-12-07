Deja vu: Head-ache yet again for Rohit & Co

CHENNAI: In many ways, the writing was on the wall for India. In this instance, Australia batter Travis Head putting India to sword when it matters the most. Over the last 18 months, he has done it time and again against India. World Test Championship final, check. ODI World Cup final, check. To say that he was behind India's failure to capture global titles would not be an understatement.

So much so that every time he plays and misses, Indian cricket fans would relive the events of November 19, 2023 in Ahmedabad. So, when the Indian team arrived on the shores of his hometown — Adelaide — they would have had to pull off a mighty effort to stop him from scoring a century. As fate would have it, they couldn't.

Coming in after the fall of Steve Smith, Head went on to smash a typical, counter-attacking century — his third on the trot at Adelaide Oval — to put Australia on the driver's seat. By the time he was done by a pin-point yorker from Mohammed Siraj, Head had amassed 140 runs from 141 balls, having taken Australia's lead past 130. With Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney setting the platform, Head built on it.

The South Australian knows the ground like the back of his hand. He understood the conditions, the attack that was in front of him and launched a calculated assault. He had his share of fortune as he would admit later, but Head made the most of it. The celebration after the century summed it all up. Head dedicated the century to his second child, who was born last month before paying tribute to his former teammate the late Phil Hughes who passed away ten years ago. His innings helped Australia finish with 337 runs on board.