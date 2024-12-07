Travis Head’s century, Australia’s pacers put India on backfoot on Day 2 of 2nd test

ADELAIDE: Australia tightened their grip on the pink-ball Test as their formidable pacers scythed through India's top order after nemesis Travis Head’s counterattacking century gave his team a substantial first-innings lead on a riveting second day at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
The stadium was throbbing with life throughout the three sessions of play as Head dominated India with his wide range of strokes, crafting a remarkable 140 off 141 balls. His knock propelled Australia to 337 all out and secured a 157-run first-innings lead.
At stumps, India were in trouble at 128 for five in their second innings, still trailing by 29 runs. Rishabh Pant was batting on a risky 28 off 25 balls, while Nitish Reddy was on 15 from 14 deliveries.
The day belonged to Head, whose eighth Test century came in just 111 balls, the fastest in a pink-ball Test. His blistering innings overshadowed Marnus Labuschagne’s composed 64, which marked a return to form after a lean patch. Head toyed with the Indian bowling attack, his aggressive approach leaving the visitors in disarray.
India's second innings began poorly as KL Rahul (7) fell cheaply, followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal (24), who was undone by a peach of a delivery from Scott Boland. Boland, who struck with his first ball, then removed Virat Kohli (11) with a delivery in the channel that has troubled the Indian stalwart of late.
Mitchell Starc compounded India’s woes by knocking over Shubman Gill’s (28) middle stump with a late in-swinger, leaving India reeling at 86 for four in front of a record crowd of over 50,000.
Despite the precarious situation, Pant batted with audacity, playing some outrageous shots against the pacers. He stunned the crowd by dancing down the track on the first ball he faced and smashing Boland over mid-off for a boundary. Pant continued his audacious approach until the umpires called stumps.
Earlier, Head had continued his fine form against India with another magnificent knock that powered Australia's response after bowling out the visitors for 180. Head, who began his innings with a cracking boundary off Jasprit Bumrah (4/61), had a stroke of luck when Mohammed Siraj failed to complete a catch on 76.
Head punished the bowlers with 17 fours and four sixes during his innings. He launched a pick-up six off Siraj over deep square leg, but Siraj eventually dismissed him with a yorker to end his innings.
Siraj (4/98) also accounted for Alex Carey (15), who edged behind as Australia’s lead crossed 100. India took the second new ball as soon as it was available, and Bumrah, despite pulling his adductor muscle momentarily, returned to bowl.
However, Rohit Sharma's captaincy raised questions, as Bumrah bowled only four overs in the first session, and field placements appeared unusual. Another surprising decision was starting the post-tea session with R Ashwin instead of the pacers. Yet, Ashwin got lucky as Mitchell Marsh walked off despite a half-hearted appeal, with replays showing no connection between bat and ball.
Head, unperturbed, continued dictating terms with his free-flowing strokes, leaving the Indian bowlers, including Bumrah, searching for answers.
Australia are aiming to level the five-match series after a 295-run defeat in the opener at Perth.