Travis Head’s century, Australia’s pacers put India on backfoot on Day 2 of 2nd test

ADELAIDE: Australia tightened their grip on the pink-ball Test as their formidable pacers scythed through India's top order after nemesis Travis Head’s counterattacking century gave his team a substantial first-innings lead on a riveting second day at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The stadium was throbbing with life throughout the three sessions of play as Head dominated India with his wide range of strokes, crafting a remarkable 140 off 141 balls. His knock propelled Australia to 337 all out and secured a 157-run first-innings lead.

At stumps, India were in trouble at 128 for five in their second innings, still trailing by 29 runs. Rishabh Pant was batting on a risky 28 off 25 balls, while Nitish Reddy was on 15 from 14 deliveries.

The day belonged to Head, whose eighth Test century came in just 111 balls, the fastest in a pink-ball Test. His blistering innings overshadowed Marnus Labuschagne’s composed 64, which marked a return to form after a lean patch. Head toyed with the Indian bowling attack, his aggressive approach leaving the visitors in disarray.

India's second innings began poorly as KL Rahul (7) fell cheaply, followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal (24), who was undone by a peach of a delivery from Scott Boland. Boland, who struck with his first ball, then removed Virat Kohli (11) with a delivery in the channel that has troubled the Indian stalwart of late.

Mitchell Starc compounded India’s woes by knocking over Shubman Gill’s (28) middle stump with a late in-swinger, leaving India reeling at 86 for four in front of a record crowd of over 50,000.