Border–Gavaskar Trophy: Adelaide not so pretty in pink for the visitors

CHENNAI: "We were not good enough with the bat." That was India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday afternoon attempting to sum up their ten-wicket loss against Australia in the pink ball Test at Adelaide.

At this point, it is a phrase Rohit had to repeat after every Test he has captained since October 16. It all began on that gloomy Bengaluru day where he chose to face the media after India crumbled for 46 runs in the first innings against New Zealand. From day two evening till day three at the Adelaide Oval, there hasn't been a day where Rohit has walked back off the field at stumps knowing that they had a good day at work.

From admitting that he was wrong in Bengaluru, to acknowledging that they were not good enough in Adelaide, Rohit had accepted the defeat on the face of it in a very pragmatic, matter-of-fact manner. While it looked good to hear the captain own his mistakes in Bengaluru, hearing very similar things after every match since has led to a perception of whether he and the team are not learning from the things that they did wrong.

Come back to Adelaide again. After opting to bat first on day one, India did not last more than two sessions. The challenge of playing pink ball is well established, but the manner in which India's batting failed — similar kinds of dismissals among some of them, captain's poor form with the bat this time in a new position — meant there was a clear pattern.