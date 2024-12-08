Rohit Sharma denies 'mental scars' from big Adelaide defeat

Skipper Rohit Sharma vowed that India will rebound against Australia in Brisbane and refuses to believe their heavy defeat in the second Test on Sunday will leave a mental "scar".

The hosts won the day-nighter in Adelaide by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1 and with less than a week before they meet again at the Gabba, India is racing against the clock to fix what went wrong.

Rohit attributed the demoralising loss to sub-standard batting, but brushed off the scale of the defeat.

"Firstly, it's not a (mental) scar, it's just we've lost a Test match," he said.

"We didn't play well enough. So it's important in this short time that we have before the next Test match just to figure out certain things. You know, if you want to bat how we want to bat, and if you want to bowl, what lines and what lengths and what kind of fields placement we need to have. Those are the things more than anything else. Like I said, it's still one-all and plenty of things left in this series and definitely a way for us to get back into it."

India were dismissed for just 180 in the first innings after winning the toss and opting to bat at the Adelaide Oval, then were skittled for 175 in their second knock.

It left Australia needing just 19 runs to win, which they completed inside the first session on day three.