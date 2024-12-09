Paine lauds Labuschagne and McSweeney's resilience, says Oz team treated harshly at times

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Tim Paine feels Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney's fighting performance in the face of a swinging pink ball on the opening day was a crucial effort in the often "harshly treated" home team's 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test in Adelaide.

Labuschagne, who had been under the pump after a prolonged lean patch, and newcomer McSweeney navigated the challenging final session on the opening day by putting up a 57-run stand.

It was a laudable effort given that Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was looking quite dangerous with the pink ball that is known to move more under the lights.

"I thought the last session of the first day was Test cricket at its absolute best," Paine said on SEN.

"You've got an absolute champion running in full steam under lights with a pink ball. You've got one of our absolute champions who's averaged 60 plus at times fighting to save his career and you've got a kid in his second Test trying to establish himself. I thought both of those guys for different reasons were huge. That was just as good as professional sports get when you've got players that are so good fighting so desperately," he added.

Australia, who had drawn a lot of flak for the 295-run loss in the opening Perth Test, bounced back to level the five match series 1-1.