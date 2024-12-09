Siraj, Head to be 'punished' by ICC for Adelaide showdown: Media reports

ADELAIDE: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head are set to be "punished" by the ICC for their verbal altercation during the day-night Test here after both were reportedly found guilty of breaching the world body's code of conduct.

Multiple reports, including by the Daily Telegraph and Code Sports, stated that Siraj and Head were held guilty following a disciplinary hearing on Monday. However, both are likely to be only fined or reprimanded instead of facing a suspension due to their good past record.

Head and Siraj had a brief showdown on day two of the match that Australia won by 10 wickets on Sunday.

Head had struck a splendid 141-ball knock of 140 before being castled by Siraj, who went on to give him an aggressive send-off following an exchange of words.

The Indian endured booes from the Adelaide crowd following the confrontation.