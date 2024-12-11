India suffers series whitewash to Australia after 83-run loss in third women's ODI

India failed to avoid a 0-3 whitewash against Australia after losing the third women's ODI by 83 runs here on Wednesday.

Chasing a daunting 299, Smriti Mandhana was the lone warrior for India as the tourists folded for 215 in 45.1 overs.

Opening the innings, Mandhana scored 105 off 109 deliveries to anchor the run chase but didn't get support from other Indian batters.

Star spinner Ashleigh Gardner starred with a five-wicket haul.

Earlier, Australian middle-order batter Annabel Sutherland (110) struck a fine century as the hosts posted 298/6 against India.

Ashleigh Gardner (50) and skipper Tahlia McGrath (56 not out) were the other Australian batters who made vital contributions.

India's Arundhati Reddy grabbed four wickets, conceding just 26 runs in her 10 overs.