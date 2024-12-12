Can struggling Sharma step up as captain?

CHENNAI: It was day three of the Pune Test against New Zealand. Having lost the home Test series 3-0, a dejected Rohit Sharma addressed the media. For the first time in 12 years, India had lost a series at home. They had won 18 consecutive Test series in India, losing only four Tests at home prior to the Pune game. A win percentage of 77.77 in 54 Tests with 42 wins.

The magnitude of the loss was such that Sharma was facing some tough questions. While acknowledging what went wrong and taking responsibility, Sharma said he and the team wanted to focus on good things that they had done well for so long. He went on to say, “We are allowed one such performance in 12 years. If we were collapsing like this on a regular basis then we would not have been winning at home. We have a lot of expectations. We are expected to win every game at our home, and it is because of our performances.”

Cut to another day three, this time in Adelaide. Sharma, once again, is in front of the media after a ten-wicket hammering in the pink ball Test against Australia. And as he had been repeating after every loss, Sharma attributed the result to the batting failure, especially in the first innings. When asked how the team will ensure there aren’t any mental scars with only a few days left for the Brisbane Test, Sharma was quick to respond.

“Firstly, it's not a scar. We've lost a Test match. We didn't play well enough,” he said. “It's important in this short time that we have before the next Test match, just to figure out certain things with our own selves, about if we want to bat, how we want to bat, and if we want to bowl, what lines and what lengths, and what kind of placement we need to have. Those are the things, more than anything else. Like I said, it's still one-all. There's plenty of things left in this series still. There's definitely a way for us to get back into the game,” he added.

On both the occasions, Sharma was trying to be pragmatic while attempting to ensure the players do not go into a negative mindset. It is the kind of attitude that made Sharma a great white-ball captain, whether it is ODIs or T20Is. However, it is the same comments that drew flak, especially the one in Pune, about his Test captaincy.

Sharma, while trying to take the team through transition in the November of his career, was perhaps taking the heat - as he should - as captain. But at the same time, that doesn’t mask the flaws in his red-ball captaincy which has played a part in recent results.