Border Gavaskar Trophy Third Test: India set to enter Brisbane green-house

BRISBANE: The last time Rohit Sharma was at The Gabba, it was the nervous evening of Jan 19, 2021. That day, on a pitch where both teams piled on runs, ended in happy tears as Rishabh Pant and India made history. The Gabbatoir was a fortress no more.

At the colosseum, steeped in history since 1895 when it was established, Australia hadn’t lost a Test match in 23 years. That myth was broken by a maverick youngster from Roorkee, a small town in Uttarakhand. Such was the impact of that loss, and the series during the Covid pandemic to an India team struggling to put together a fit XI, that the hosts reverted to something more familiar. England, the next visitor saw the colout -- it was green.

It yield results as Australia kicked off The Ashes with a resounding win and went on to retain the urn. Next year, same approach against South Africa with the same result. When West Indies came visiting at the beginning of this year, The Gabba was not as green but pink ball did enough as Australia lost again.

On Thursday morning, as the India team, led by Sharma arrived at the venue for a training they were greeted by a surface with thick grass cover. India are low on confidence, especially their skipper and hosts Australia cannot be happier after the result in Adelaide. It comes as no surprise that Pat Cummins and Co would want to apply pressure and take a lead over the weekend with the pacers coming to the fore, hoping to run through India’s rather inconsistent and brittle batting line-up.

Their only fear in retaining that much of a grass on the surface over the next couple of days — there is no guarantee that the pitch will look the same on Saturday — is that India pacers could hit back as hard. The last thing Cummins would want is another Perth where Australia bowled well but their counterparts bettered them. From an Indian perspective, they wouldn’t mind as it gives them some advantage as well. This is primarily because on a flatter surface, mercurial Jasprit Bumrah would be searching for assistance from his fellow pacers.