Jangoo's debut ton seals West Indies series clean sweep over Bangladesh

BASSETERRE: The West Indies wrapped up a clean sweep of their one-day international series with Bangladesh on Thursday as Amir Jangoo became just the second West Indian to score a hundred on ODI debut.

The hosts slipped to 234-6 chasing 322 to win the third and final match in St Kitts, but Jangoo guided them to a four-wicket victory with a sublime 104 not out off only 83 balls.

"It is surreal. It is an amazing feeling," said Jangoo.

"A lot of hard work, finally paying off. Not sunk in yet, but it feels amazing. I just did not want to make a duck on debut."

It was the Caribbean side's first ODI series whitewash over a Test-playing nation in almost four years, since a 3-0 victory against Sri Lanka in March 2021.

The West Indies struggled early in their reply to Bangladesh's 321-5, losing three wickets inside the first five overs.

Sherfane Rutherford made 30 before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed, but Jangoo put on 132 runs with Keacy Carty to get the Windies back in the hunt.

Jangoo was given a life on 61 when substitute fielder Parvez Hossain Emon dropped the simplest of chances at long-off off Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.