Reddy misses out, Uttarakhand duo called up for India vs West Indies

CHENNAI: Arundhati Reddy, despite her career-best performance against Australia in the final ODI, has not been picked for the six-match white-ball series against West Indies starting from December 15 in Navi Mumbai.

Priya Punia, who injured her left knee in the 2nd ODI in Australia, has also been dropped. For the three ODIs, part of the ICC ODI Championship, Delhi's Pratika Rawal and Railway's Tanuja Kanwer have been added to ODIs to replace the two players.

For the T20Is, Uttarakhand players Nandini Kashyap and Raghvi Bist have been added to the squad for the three-match series. As a reward for their consistent performances in the domestic tournaments including the Senior T20 Trophy and Senior T20 Challenger Trophy. Kashyap was the highest runscorer in the Challenger Trophy and the third-highest runscorer in the T20 Trophy playing for Uttarakhand. Bist, also representing Uttarakhand, was one of the standout performers in India A tour of Australia earlier this year.

Pooja Vastrakar, who last played for India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai, is still recovering from injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. There has not been any official announcement regarding off-spinner Shreyanka Patil's availability for the series.