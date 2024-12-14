India vs Australia Third Test: No play possible as rain persists at the Gabba

BRISBANE: The moment players started walking off the field at about 10:45 am local time, it was evident how the day was going to unfold at The Gabba—rain and thunderstorms dominating proceedings with barely any cricket possible. Both India and Australia returned to the field at 11:15 am, only for the skies to open up again within 36 minutes.
At 13.2 overs, with Australia at 28/0, play was eventually called off at a quarter past four in the afternoon.
The weather forecast had always predicted thunderstorms throughout the day in Brisbane, making one wonder if it played a role in Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first on what seemed like a decent batting pitch. India made two changes to their playing XI: Akash Deep replaced Harshit Rana, a move many anticipated, while Ravindra Jadeja came in for R. Ashwin.
While the rain might have ultimately worked in India’s favour by limiting play, it would have been intriguing to see how the team approached the day had the weather permitted longer action.
For the brief 13.2 overs that were played, India struggled. Their bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, failed to trouble the Australian openers, Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney, who appeared comfortable at the crease.
The Indian bowlers perhaps erred by not pitching it fuller, which allowed the Australian pair to settle. When Akash Deep finally came into the attack, he delivered an eventful over, highlighting why the Bengal pacer might have been a better choice in Adelaide instead of Rana.
He bowled probing lengths, making the ball move and drawing McSweeney forward consistently. However, Khawaja—well-acquainted with the Gabba pitch after over a decade of cricket at the venue—anchored most of the strike, playing sensibly.
Despite a few plays and misses, the Indian bowlers were either too short or too wide to capitalise. In the end, the rain made their struggles inconsequential, giving both teams a chance to start afresh on Sunday with an earlier start scheduled for 9:50 am.
However, with the pitch remaining under covers and further rain forecasted for Sunday and the coming days, the match could continue to be hampered by interruptions.
The hype around the match included off-field festivities organised by Cricket Australia, such as a summer festival featuring Bollywood music, gilli danda, henna, and other attractions for fans who queued up early on Saturday morning. On the field, intense action was anticipated, with the partisan Gabba crowd adding energy through boos and cheers. Siraj, notably, faced some booing on Saturday.
As things stand, however, cricket fans may be in for a few wet and frustrating days at The Gabba.
Brief Score: Australia 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/8).