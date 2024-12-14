Italy sings viva cricket ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

BRISBANE: Italy, known for its footballing pedigree, is slowly turning its attention towards another game -- cricket. It is encouraging talents from other countries, especially like Australia to move to Italy and help them qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Remember Joe Burns? The hard-hitting Queenslander who made his Test debut along with KL Rahul during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia ten years ago? The batter who hit the winning runs for Australia in the pink-ball Test when India got out for 36 in 2020? He is now leading Italy. The country may lack proper cricket ground and practice in the middle of tomato field, yet Burns and his teammates are going all out to help them qualify. Though many are from Australia, there a few from the sub-continent too.

Burns’ grandparents were born and brought up in Italy before migrating to Australia after the World War II. Burns is an Australian cricketer with dual passport. Though he had been longing to play for Italy in 2008-09, Burns made the decision this year. His brother, Dominic, had passed away in February and Burns took on his jersey number (85), while making a commitment to honour his Italian heritage.

He made his debut for the Italy in the T20 World Cup European Regional Qualifier, and ensured Italy’s qualification for the Europe Regional final with a century against Romania in the final. “My story is very similar to a lot of Italians my age,” Burns tells this daily. “It was always on the radar. But now I just feel like with my experience and at my age, there's a lot that I can give Italian cricket.”

Burns is not alone harbouring this longing. Since the time he joined the team, Italian Cricket Federation has received a flurry of requests from Australian cricketers with Italian heritage. The person who’s co-ordinating it, Peter di Venuto, assistant coach of the national team. Brother of Michael, assistant coach with Australian men’s team, Peter is also from a family with Italian heritage. He, Burns and the Italy federation are on a mission to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup, especially with cricket being a part of the Olympics now.