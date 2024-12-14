Pakistan's Mohammad Amir bids adieu to international cricket

KARACHI: Controversial Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday, months after coming out of retirement to play in the T20 World Cup.

Amir, who was banned from cricket for five years between 2010 and 2015 on spot-fixing charges and was briefly jailed for his crime, had retired from all forms of international cricket in 2020.

However, he changed his mind and returned to play in T20 World Cup earlier this year.

"After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable. I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights!" he wrote on his social media handles.

"Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and, above all, my fans for their continuous love & support," he added.

Amir had been involved in the infamous spot-fixing scandal that rocked the cricket world in 2010.

The pacer, who was 19 then, had deliberately over-stepped along with fellow quick Mohammed Asif at the behest of former skipper Salman Butt and they were all caught.