Trademark shuffle is back and so is Smith

To put it into context, in his fifty (from 128 balls), which had four boundaries, only two fours were well timed shots. It was only from 65 to 80 overs, he took Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy to cleaners. He entered the 90s and eventually brought up his hundred in 185 balls.

The celebration, which was more relief than anything else, was acknowledged by a packed Gabba crowd who were on their feet. Smith, although underplayed the milestone, knew what it meant to him. He felt like he had been batting well in nets but without the results. The frustration grew, but it was hard to not let it affect him.

“If you go through a period where you're not having much luck - I think last week I was a bit unlucky getting strangled down the leg side - you've got to keep the faith and know that things will turn around if you keep doing the hard work. I've been putting the hard work in. I rode my luck today. I had a little bit early on, for sure. Got beaten a few times, which it's going to happen on that wicket. On another day, I might nick one of those. But, I was playing the line nicely. I was getting in good positions. I left well early. So, it was nice to get some reward for it,” Smith explained later in the day.

As for why he brought back the trigger movement, the former Australian captain said that he had to make the adjustment for the surface.

“This one is a pretty bouncy track. So I was batting out of my crease a little bit, trying to get at the bowler, going across my stance, but leaving my left leg a little bit open. When I've been doing my double trigger, getting my left leg a little bit too closed. Those balls that are skidding, I've probably struggled to get my bat down in time. I thought my movements were pretty good today. Maybe a little bit bigger than I would have liked early on. But, yeah, I felt like I was moving into the ball nicely,” said Smith.

When the series began, one of the concerns India had was Smith getting into form. For once he hits the groove, he piles on. While this match is yet to be done with, the visitors would be more worried about what lies ahead, especially now considering the fact that it's not just Head, they have to deal with Smith as well come Melbourne and Sydney.