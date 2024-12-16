Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Niggle trouble for Siraj

BRISBANE: It was the 37th over of the Australian innings on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj, having bowled the first two balls, called on the physio. Rohit Sharma was standing at first slip, wondering what happened. For an Indian fan, it’s the worst nightmares coming true - a pacer walking off the field this early into the match is a scenario that would give vivid flashbacks from yesteryears.
That is exactly how it would have felt when Siraj limped off the field with Akash Deep completing the over. By then, Siraj had bowled six overs on the trot in what was his third spell of the game. Rohit wanted one more and Siraj obliged. However, his body couldn’t.
Through the recent past, there has been enough evidence that Siraj hasn’t always had the same endurance for spells longer than what he did in Brisbane. But given the situation - Siraj had been testing Steve Smith who was riding his luck - Sharma perhaps thought he could have another go. But it didn’t work.
What was feared to be a hamstring injury ended up being a niggle as Siraj was back on the field in about ten minutes. However, he wasn’t the same bowler. Siraj was conscious of his niggle, wasn’t running in as he used to and inconsistent with his lines as well. And it showed. His next eight overs went for 48 runs - most of which was with the older ball while Travis Head and Smith had a go at him.
A little later he was brought back with the second new ball and Siraj removed Pat Cummins which gave more relief than anything. There was no celebration as he did after getting Head out in Adelaide. He knew the match situation and more importantly, the fact that he is not fully fit.
To understand his body, take a look at his workload. Since the beginning of 2023, Siraj has sent down 112 overs more than Jasprit Bumrah across formats for India while playing 15 games more than him. No pacer from the subcontinent had bowled more. Understandably, it got to him.
He realised it was not working and ringed up his mentor before coming to Australia. Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who had a significant role in his career, talked through to the pacer, and it made a difference.
Siraj looked a different bowler in Perth and even revealed the conversations he had with Arun during the Prime Minister's XI game in Canberra. He claimed four wickets in Adelaide and came to Brisbane brimming with confidence.
The last time he played at this venue, Siraj had taken a fifer. He even spearheaded the bowling attack and played a part in the historic win.
Watching Siraj going through his motions on Sunday, and in the first session on Monday, he felt like a shadow of himself. Siraj did take another wicket as India bowled out the hosts for 445, but the way he went for runs - more than four runs per over - made one wonder two things.
For starters, what has gone wrong? And second, can he sustai for the rest of the series?
While the answer to the second question can be found only later, vice-captain Bumrah clarified on the first.
“I think when we came here in Perth, as well as the last game, he looked in very good spirits. He was bowling well and he has picked up a fair few of the wickets,” Bumrah said on Monday.
“In this game, I think I will give him credit that he had a little bit of a niggle but he still kept on bowling and still helped the team because he knew if he goes inside and he doesn't bowl, then the team will be under pressure. So, I think he has got a great attitude and he has got a fighter spirit that the team loves,” he added.
“The biggest positive for any cricketer going forward is that he gives it his absolute best on the field and even when he is not 100% fit, when he has got a niggle, he is still fighting for the team. Yes, in terms of wickets and all, some days you will bowl well, the wickets will come. Some days you will not bowl very well but the wickets will follow. So, it is all money in the bank. That is the conversation I have had with him that you keep focusing on your stuff, things that you can control, keep running in, keep having a smile on his face. You wanted to play Test cricket, you are doing that. Your family is really proud of you. You are doing something that not many have done before. So, I think he is in a very good space, that is what I know of,” said Bumrah.
Whether it’s Bumrah or Siraj, their job is done for now. They would be hoping that KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and others ensure they do not have to bowl again on Tuesday.