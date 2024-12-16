Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Niggle trouble for Siraj

BRISBANE: It was the 37th over of the Australian innings on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj, having bowled the first two balls, called on the physio. Rohit Sharma was standing at first slip, wondering what happened. For an Indian fan, it’s the worst nightmares coming true - a pacer walking off the field this early into the match is a scenario that would give vivid flashbacks from yesteryears.

That is exactly how it would have felt when Siraj limped off the field with Akash Deep completing the over. By then, Siraj had bowled six overs on the trot in what was his third spell of the game. Rohit wanted one more and Siraj obliged. However, his body couldn’t.

Through the recent past, there has been enough evidence that Siraj hasn’t always had the same endurance for spells longer than what he did in Brisbane. But given the situation - Siraj had been testing Steve Smith who was riding his luck - Sharma perhaps thought he could have another go. But it didn’t work.

What was feared to be a hamstring injury ended up being a niggle as Siraj was back on the field in about ten minutes. However, he wasn’t the same bowler. Siraj was conscious of his niggle, wasn’t running in as he used to and inconsistent with his lines as well. And it showed. His next eight overs went for 48 runs - most of which was with the older ball while Travis Head and Smith had a go at him.

A little later he was brought back with the second new ball and Siraj removed Pat Cummins which gave more relief than anything. There was no celebration as he did after getting Head out in Adelaide. He knew the match situation and more importantly, the fact that he is not fully fit.