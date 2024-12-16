From Madurai to Mumbai Indians via Kuala Lumpur: The Kamalini story

BENGALURU: On Sunday, at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, G Kamalini was having the time of her life behind the stumps. There were rhythmic clapping for bowlers, loud and clear shouts for when Pakistani batters were trying to steal a few runs and she wanted India fielders to throw her the ball. And if that wasn't enough it looked like she was the celebration in-charge of the team, feeding off the energy of a group of Indian supporters at the ground.

In the second innings, with bat in hand, she was unstoppable. There were cuts, drives, and even a powerful six for which a fielder at long on was just a spectator. The sixteen-year-old even finished the match with a huge six while grinning from ear to ear.

For any cricketer, this would have been a great day in cricket. Especially for a teenager who had worn her national colours (U19) for the first time in her career. But the fun didn't stop for the Madurai cricketer there.

A few hours later, at the Women's Premier League Auction in Bengaluru, many well-established capped Indian and overseas players went unsold. In the second category of the day, that uncapped player, Kamalini's name came up first.