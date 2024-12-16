From Madurai to Mumbai Indians via Kuala Lumpur: The Kamalini story

BENGALURU: On Sunday, at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, G Kamalini was having the time of her life behind the stumps. There were rhythmic clapping for bowlers, loud and clear shouts for when Pakistani batters were trying to steal a few runs and she wanted India fielders to throw her the ball. And if that wasn't enough it looked like she was the celebration in-charge of the team, feeding off the energy of a group of Indian supporters at the ground.
In the second innings, with bat in hand, she was unstoppable. There were cuts, drives, and even a powerful six for which a fielder at long on was just a spectator. The sixteen-year-old even finished the match with a huge six while grinning from ear to ear.
For any cricketer, this would have been a great day in cricket. Especially for a teenager who had worn her national colours (U19) for the first time in her career. But the fun didn't stop for the Madurai cricketer there.
A few hours later, at the Women's Premier League Auction in Bengaluru, many well-established capped Indian and overseas players went unsold. In the second category of the day, that uncapped player, Kamalini's name came up first.
The champions of the inaugural season, Mumbai Indians and two-time finalists Delhi Capitals went on a bidding war for the teenager.
There was an audible gasp at the press conference area at the auction site as the price went beyond one crore for a player not many have seen in action before. And one could see the elation from Mumbai's table the moment the auctioneer Mallika Sagar announced "For you Mumbai Indians. 1 crore 60 lakhs. Sold."
That elation was felt at Bengaluru, in Kuala Lumpur, and equally in Chennai where Kamalini's coach of the Tamil Nadu U19 women's side, V Bobby Gulecha celebrated the mouth-watering deal.
"It is a great day not just for her but Tamil Nadu Cricket Association as well," Bobby told this daily. "For us, we are very proud that she has been part of the U19 team. Her hardwork has paid off. Her parents have been really supportive. It is good to know that people understand how much she brings to the table. It is exciting to know she is getting that opportunity. Surely Mumbai Indians are best to have her," she added.
"The day has been double dhamaka for her. She will never forget this day in her life. The amazing debut she had and the way she played for India with the bat would give her more pride than anything else. She always wanted to wear that jersey for the longest time. I think she is a well-deserved candidate for that. To add a cherry to the top, she got picked in the WPL Auction," one could hear Bobby's joy.
Known for her powerful hits and the capacity to dig the team out of any situation, Kamalini was the star for Tamil Nadu in the Women's U19 T20 Trophy. With 311 runs in eight matches, a strike rate of 123.90, and an average of 60, she was the standout performer. She also hit 10 sixes, more than any in the competition and Bobby has seen it all from close since she was 13. "That six-hitting capacity is built into her.
She has that flawless cricketer when it comes to hitting. Her batting is pleasing to watch. She can turn around any games for any team she is playing for. I wish her the best for the U19 World Cup. I know she will bring a lot of glory to the team she plays for and with that to all of us. She is a rockstar," Bobby praised the youngster.
Many players would dream for one of the days like these in their careers, for the 16-year-old hard worker of a player, it all came along in one day.