Isa Guha calls Bumrah 'primate'; apologises for her remark later

BRISBANE: Former England player and commentator Isa Guha, who referred to Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a "primate" during the third Test between India and Australia here, apologised for her racist remark on Monday.

She said she was "deeply sorry" for choosing a wrong word to describe the India pacer's brilliant display with the ball.

Guha commented in response to Brett Lee's praise of the Indian bowler after Bumrah dismissed both Australian openers on day two of the Test on Sunday.

"Well, he's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah," Guha had said while commentating for Fox Cricket.

"He is the one that's going to do all the talking for India, and why so much focus was on him in the buildup to this Test match, and whether he would be fit."

The usage of the word "primate" by Guha caused a social media storm, as fans slammed her and forced the 39-year-old to issue an apology.