Sky's limit for Prithvi Shaw if he gets his work ethics right: Shreyas Iyer

BENGALURU: Prithvi Shaw's fall from prodigy to prodigal has been swift and seemingly irreversible, but Shreyas Iyer feels the Mumbai batter can touch the deserved heights if he "gets his work ethics right."

Shaw gave glimpses of his immense talent in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which Mumbai bagged under Shreyas while making 197 runs over nine matches but he could not even make a fifty.

"I think personally he is a God-gifted player. The amount of talent he possesses as an individual, no one has it. It's just that he needs to improve his work ethic," said Iyer after Mumbai's 5-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh here in the SMAT final.

"He needs to get his work ethics right. And if he does that, sky's the limit for him," he said.

However, Iyer said the desire to embrace redemption should stem within Shaw himself.

"We can't babysit anyone, right? He has played so much of cricket. Everyone has given him inputs. At the end of the day, it's his job to figure out things for himself. And he has also done it in the past.It's not that he hasn't," he said.