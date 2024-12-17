Persistent rain forces a likely draw in third test at The Gabba

BRISBANE: It was another day of rain at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, almost ensuring the third cricket test between Australia and India would end in a soggy draw.

After four days of play, India was 252-9 in its first innings, trailing Australia by 193 runs, which scored 445 in its first innings.

More importantly, India avoided having to follow-on with a late flurry of tail-end runs in fading light Tuesday, forcing Australia to bat again and almost ensuring a draw by the end of the fifth day on Wednesday.

With the five-test series level at 1-1 and Brisbane touted as being a pivotal test in the series, it has turned out to be anything but. Rain delay after rain delay has spoiled the Gabba match and forced Cricket Australia to refund tickets to about 35,000 spectators who attended the first day because not enough overs were bowled.