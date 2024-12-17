Post hoc Ergo propter hoc: The struggle of Sharma the Test batter

Here’s Adelaide 2024. On day one, Sharma had faced 22 balls already and was up against Scott Boland. He took a middle and leg guard, with the shuffle taking him off. Now, here, the bat, with the high backlift, is coming down from the first slip while the front leg is planted a little outside the line of the back leg. As a result, Sharma’s bat came down in a way that he missed the line while the back leg moved wider on follow-through. He was trapped on the pads with leg stumps visible and the finger went up. In the second innings, maybe, he got the Pat Cummins perfect outswinger — which clipped the bails — but the bat coming down from first slip, while him standing on middle-stump left him susceptible to it.

And finally, day four of Brisbane. Sharma, desperate for a big score, had already hit the nets before the day’s play at The Gabba. Once the action began, Sharma could be seen standing on leg-stump with his shuffle and across bringing him to middle-stump. At the time, his front foot was facing mid-off and not as across as it was in Adelaide. However, his bat still came down from the first slip, albeit a little lower back-lift, as the Indian captain tried to drive the full delivery from Cummins with no foot movement. A faint outside edge did the rest and Sharma took that long, lonely walk back after an agonising 27-ball 10.

Now, while talking about Sharma’s poor outings in this series, one of the things that might not grab attention is that he has hardly thrown his wicket away going for an extravagant shot. After the series loss against New Zealand in Mumbai, he was asked whether he doesn’t trust his defence anymore. Sharma said that is not the case, and that he had barely been able to spend time in the middle. That story continues Down Under as well for all his dismissals have come defensive shots while he is still trying to get his eye in. However, considering where he is in his career and how the series stands, that doesn't matter much.

All that matters is that he scores runs and India keep winning. For at least one of those to happen, Sharma will have to pick himself up and work out his technique the next time he takes the field, which could well be on Wednesday in Brisbane.