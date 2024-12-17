Stokes sidelined with a hamstring injury as New Zealand beat England by 423 runs in the 3rd test

HAMILTON: Captain Ben Stokes was unable to bat because of a hamstring injury on Tuesday as England slumped to a 423-run loss to New Zealand before tea on the fourth day on the third cricket Test.

Stokes strained his left hamstring while bowling on the third day and could not take the field as England was bowled out for 234 as it chased an impossible target of 658 for victory.

New Zealand's winning margin matched its largest test win by runs of a 423-run win over Sri Lanka in 2018 and prevented England from completing a series whitewash.

England had an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first test by eight wickets and the second by 323 runs.

You can't fault any of the energies or efforts we put into this game, particularly in the field, Stokes said.