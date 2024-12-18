Drawn end to rain-interrupted Gabba Test

BRISBANE: In the end, the result only seemed fitting. On a day that saw eight wickets fall in the 24.1 overs bowled over five hours with multiple rain and thunderstorm breaks, India and Australia shook hands to call it a draw at 3.25 pm.

While a draw might not be surprising considering the forecast that was on the cards and the way the match was going, Wednesday did not disappoint in terms of cricketing action. If Perth on day one was Test cricket on fast forward, day five was fast forward, pause, play. After getting all out for 260, Jasprit Bumrah and Co came out all guns blazing reduced Australia top 60/6 before they eventually declared at 89/7. For a brief while, when India walked out to bat chasing 275 in 56 overs that were left in the day, it seemed like something was brewing.

However, both Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins knew they were taking a chance. There was another storm brewing, moving towards Brisbane. There had been one earlier which led to an early lunch. This one seemed bigger.

All of 2.1 overs were bowled, with India 8/0 before the covers were brought on for one last time in Brisbane at 2.34 PM. Less than hour later, teams shook hands in the dressing room and called it a draw. This result is something the Indian contingent would be thrilled about and one that the hosts would not mind. In a week’s time, they get to again with everything to play for at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.