End of an era: Ashwin bids farewell to international cricket

BRISBANE: And just like that it happened. On a wet, rainy, frustrating day of Test cricket in Brisbane, came the official statement. R Ashwin will no longer represent India again. A 106-Test veteran, a magician with 537 wickets had decided to call it a day off the field while not being a part of the playing XI.

"This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level," Ashwin told the media at The Gabba on Thursday evening while seated next to captain Rohit Sharma.

"I do feel there is a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer but I would like to expose and probably showcase that in club-level cricket but this will be the last day," he added.

To be fair, no one saw this coming. Not at this point, midway through the series while there was still a trophy left to be won. So much so that the first question was ‘why now’ and not 'when'. In that regard, Ashwin had gone out on his terms - something Sharma acknowledged and respected and so did the team.

In fact, Sharma learnt about Ashwin's decision when he landed in Perth, but had convinced the veteran spinner and his long-time teammate to stay on for the pink-ball Test.

"When I arrived in Perth, this was a chat we had and I somehow convinced him to stay for that pink-ball test match and then after it just happened so that he felt that 'if I am not needed, the right time to say goodbye to the game'. Keeping Ash in mind, giving him that respect, that if this is what he thinks, we should allow him to think that way. It's important when a player like him, who has had so many moments with the Indian team and he has been a truly big match winner for us, is allowed to make those decisions on his own and if it was now, so be it," explained Sharma, who was, to an extent, visibly emotional as well.