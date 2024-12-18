R Ashwin calls time on international cricket, retiring as one of sport's greatest spinners

'Better off saying goodbye'

On Day 5 of the third Test between India and Australia, as players waited for the wet weather to clear after the tea break, television cameras captured Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli sitting together, deep in conversation.

During the broadcast, Sunil Gavaskar, who was providing commentary for the official broadcasters, subtly suggested that Ashwin might be contemplating retirement from his illustrious Test career.

Ashwin's decision may seem like a bolt from the blue but Rohit revealed that he had a chat with the champion spinner on the sidelines of the Perth Test. "He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.

"I heard this when I came to Perth. Obviously, I was not there for the first three or four days of the Test match, but this was on his mind since then. There are obviously a lot of things that went behind it; I'm pretty sure, Ash, when he went in position, will be able to answer that," Rohit added.

Rohit further explained that when they came to Brisbane, they did not know about which spinner is going to play. They wanted to assess the conditions that were ahead of them.

"It just happened so that if you know where he felt that, 'if I'm not needed right now in the series, I'm better off saying goodbye to the game, but obviously, we've not been to Melbourne yet, so we don't know what sort of conditions we expect there and what sort of combination," Rohit emphasised.

'Made me a bit emotional'

Wishes poured in for the 38-year-old after he announced his decision to retire following the conclusion of the third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane.

The BCCI was also quick to congratulate Ashwin on a special career.

"A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation," said the BCCI in its tribute post on X.

Kohli took to X to say he became emotional after Ashwin informed him of his retirement, adding that the off-spinner will always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket.