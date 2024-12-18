Rohit urges NCA to update on Shami’s fitness

BRISBANE: It is a question that has followed India captain Rohit Sharma from the moment the home season began in Chennai three months ago — what is the update on Mohammed Shami, and when will he join the Indian team? Sharma has been answering the same query with patience until Wednesday, when he finally opened up and said it was time someone from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) provided clarity on the senior pacer's fitness.

Shami’s last international match was the 2023 ODI World Cup final, and he has been out of action for almost a year due to injury. The pacer trained with the Indian team during their Bengaluru camp before the first Test against New Zealand. He also featured in a Ranji Trophy game for Bengal and later participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for his state.

When questioned in Adelaide about Shami’s prospects of joining the Indian team in Australia, Sharma disclosed that the bowler was dealing with a knee swelling and was under observation.

“We are just monitoring him because while playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali, he got some swelling in his knee, which hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very careful. We don't want to bring him here, he pulls up sore or something happens,” Sharma explained.