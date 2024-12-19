After Ashwin who? The last of OGs in final stretch

BRISBANE: Rohit Sharma had just realised the weight of his words. “Aap mere ko marwaoge yaar (You all are going to get me killed),” joked Sharma, visibly drained and emotional, as he sat in the press conference hall at the Gabba on Wednesday evening.

Sharma had been there for a little over 15 minutes. Sitting beside R Ashwin, the former India cricketer, he watched his long-time teammate and friend announce his retirement before taking questions. Much like those facing the microphones, Sharma, too, seemed to be processing Ashwin’s retirement as he began answering questions from the media.

There were visible signs of emotion. While speaking about the absence of Ashwin, along with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, Sharma briefly drifted off. “When you’ve played so much together and shared so many memories, and you see one by one these guys are not in the team, you do feel their presence somewhere. But what can you do?” he said before realising the implications of his words.

Pausing to clarify, Sharma quickly added that Rahane and Pujara hadn’t retired. “You mentioned all three names, that’s why I am clarifying,” he said with a smile, covering his face in embarrassment. Shaking his head, he continued, explaining that he meant they weren’t part of the squad at the moment but could return in the future. Turning to the media manager, Sharma murmured, “Jesus, got me killed man,” leading to another round of laughter in what had been an otherwise intense press conference.

While Sharma stressed that the door remains open for some veterans, the Indian team and selectors are focusing on the next generation—a point Ashwin subtly acknowledged in his statement. “We are the last bunch of OGs,” Ashwin remarked, referring to himself, Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who have all been pivotal figures for over a decade.

Ashwin, Sharma, Rahane, and Kohli first toured Australia with the Test squad during the 2011-12 series, a tour that ended in a crushing 0-4 defeat. Ashwin and Kohli featured in that series, while Sharma and Rahane were uncapped.

That disastrous campaign marked the end of the careers of legends like Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, while Kohli began his journey to stardom. It was also the series where Ashwin solidified his position as India’s primary off-spinner, replacing Harbhajan Singh.

The series that followed, against New Zealand, ushered in a new era. Pujara debuted at No. 3, while Sharma and Rahane made their Test debuts the following year. Ashwin’s stature grew, and Jadeja joined him in 2013. Together, they formed the core of Indian cricket for over a decade.