Ashwin gets hero's welcome at home

CHENNAI: Ravichandran Ashwin, who took the cricketing world by surprise with his sudden retirement from international cricket, arrived in Chennai early morning on Thursday.

Having quietly made his way to his house at West Mambalam after a long flight, the ace off-spinner was in for a surprise. Unbeknownst to him, Ashwin's family and friends handed him a surprise of their own, a grand reception. The entrance to his house was decked with flowers and a band was on site to offer him a hero's welcome. His family members, coaches welcomed him with sweets and garlands.

It was understandably an emotional moment for Ashwin's family. Patting Ashwin's back, his father, Ravichandran, could be seen planting a kiss on his son's cheek. His mother was also filled with emotions and had tears of joy. His wife and children, meanwhile, were visibly thrilled to have him back. He was given a traditional 'aarti' and 'tilak' before entering the house.

Ashwin was visibly touched by the shower of love that he was feeling at that moment. It reminded him about the reception he got in 2011 after India won the World Cup.

"I never thought so many people will come here. I just wanted a quiet entry and was looking forward to relax at home. But you have made my day. I have played Test cricket for so many years, but the last time (I saw something) like this was after the 2011 World Cup," he told reporters.