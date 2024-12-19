Ashwin gets hero's welcome at home

CHENNAI: Ravichandran Ashwin, who took the cricketing world by surprise with his sudden retirement from international cricket, arrived in Chennai early morning on Thursday.
Having quietly made his way to his house at West Mambalam after a long flight, the ace off-spinner was in for a surprise. Unbeknownst to him, Ashwin's family and friends handed him a surprise of their own, a grand reception. The entrance to his house was decked with flowers and a band was on site to offer him a hero's welcome. His family members, coaches welcomed him with sweets and garlands.
It was understandably an emotional moment for Ashwin's family. Patting Ashwin's back, his father, Ravichandran, could be seen planting a kiss on his son's cheek. His mother was also filled with emotions and had tears of joy. His wife and children, meanwhile, were visibly thrilled to have him back. He was given a traditional 'aarti' and 'tilak' before entering the house.
Ashwin was visibly touched by the shower of love that he was feeling at that moment. It reminded him about the reception he got in 2011 after India won the World Cup.
"I never thought so many people will come here. I just wanted a quiet entry and was looking forward to relax at home. But you have made my day. I have played Test cricket for so many years, but the last time (I saw something) like this was after the 2011 World Cup," he told reporters.
Ashwin caught many off guard with his decision on Wednesday but said he had deliberated about hanging up his boots for a while. He eventually made the big decision to retire on Day 4 of the third Test and announced the same on the fifth day.
''To be honest, I don't know, It's emotional for a lot of people. It will be emotional, maybe it will sink (thought of retirement) in. But for me, it's a great sense of relief and satisfaction...It had been running in my head for a while but it was very instinctive. I felt it on Day 4 and called on Day 5,'' Ashwin said, while trying to reason his decision.
Ashwin isn't looking too far ahead at the moment. For now, he just wants to take the back seat and relax.
"To be honest, we all go through a lot in our career, not only for cricketers but in general. Generally, when I go to sleep I remember a lot of things like taking wickets, making runs, but those memories are not there in the last two years. So, that was a clear indication that we need to take a different route now," Ashwin said.
"I have not set any new goals, as I just want to relax now. Actually, it's difficult for me to stay inactive, but I want to try that now," he added.
Ashwin will be seen playing for clubs in the TNCA league and the IPL.
"I think that part for me is still burning bright. I am going to play for CSK and don't be surprised if I aspire to play for as long as I can. I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done, I think only Ashwin the Indian cricketer called time. That's it," he signed off.