Dubai may host India matches in 2025 Champions Trophy



Expectedly, the International Cricket Council on Thursday announced that India will play their 2025 Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was given the hosting rights of the tournament in 2021 but its Indian counterpart, BCCI, refused to travel to the country citing security concerns. According to the ICC, a similar arrangement will be adopted for all the ICC tournaments till 2027.



A source in the know of things told The New Indian Express that India are set to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

"We have been verbally intimated by the ICC. Even as we are awaiting an official confirmation in this regard, Dubai is set to host India matches including knockouts if the Men in Blue make it to that stage," added the source.

The ICC finally ended the deadlock and confirmed through a statement that the PCB proposed the neutral venue concept.

"The ICC Board has today (Thursday) approved that matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (which are to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host. This will apply to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (India and Sri Lanka)," the world governing body said in the statement.