Dubai may host India matches in 2025 Champions Trophy

Expectedly, the International Cricket Council on Thursday announced that India will play their 2025 Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was given the hosting rights of the tournament in 2021 but its Indian counterpart, BCCI, refused to travel to the country citing security concerns. According to the ICC, a similar arrangement will be adopted for all the ICC tournaments till 2027.
A source in the know of things told The New Indian Express that India are set to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.
"We have been verbally intimated by the ICC. Even as we are awaiting an official confirmation in this regard, Dubai is set to host India matches including knockouts if the Men in Blue make it to that stage," added the source.
The ICC finally ended the deadlock and confirmed through a statement that the PCB proposed the neutral venue concept.
"The ICC Board has today (Thursday) approved that matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (which are to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host. This will apply to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (India and Sri Lanka)," the world governing body said in the statement.
The Champions Trophy is slated in February-March next year. The ICC said the match schedule will be announced soon.
"In addition, the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply. Cricket Australia has also been awarded hosting rights for one of the senior ICC women’s events during the period 2029 to 2031," added the ICC.
The situation may get complicated if teams from India and Pakistan reach the knock-out stages in all these events. If that happens, then fans from the neighbouring countries would be devoid of watching their favourite players in action in their respective countries. It can also complicate issues for the players and support staff from both teams as they would be forced to travel to the chosen neutral venues for their matches more than once.
Notably, India has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Pakistan had played a bilateral series in India in 2012 but since then the two teams have not engaged in any bilateral series. They, however, played each in the ICC events with Pakistan touring India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.
The two boards even adopted a hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup which preceded the ODI World Cup. India played their matches including the final in Sri Lanka. This time, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, however, insisted on a formula on equal terms.
"At the moment, we are talking to settle it once for all. I promise, whatever will happen will happen on equal terms. Whatever it is, it would be for the long term not only for the Champions Trophy. Things will be decided for the upcoming tournaments as well," Naqvi had earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the announcement on Thursday became the first major decision taken by the ICC after former BCCI secretary Jay Shah took over as the chair of the world body.
Pakistan won the last edition defeating India in the final. It was played in the UK in 2017.
The top-eight teams from the 2023 ODI WC qualified for the Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka missing out as they finished ninth, only ahead of the Netherlands. For the 2025 Champions Trophy, eight teams will be divided into two groups with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semifinals.