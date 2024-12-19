Inside the National Cricket Centre of Australia

BRISBANE: It was about 12 noon on a breezy Thursday in Brisbane. Less than 24 hours ago, the India and Australia men’s teams played out a rainy draw. Even as both the teams were getting ready to leave for Melbourne, about seven-and-a-half kilometres north of the historic stadium (the Gabba), Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer, was warming up at the Allan Border Field.
Formerly known as Neumann Oval, the Queensland Cricket took possession of the land in 1995 and was re-named after the Australian cricketing legend Allan Border.
While the venue has been the home and headquarters for Queensland Cricket, it also houses what is perhaps the most important facility in Australian cricket - National Cricket Centre.
The state-of-the-art cricketing centre has the ultimate responsibility of improving the quality of Australian cricketers. The centre is more than just a player development unit. It houses the Sports Science and Medicine unit, Information and Resource Centre and Coaching, Umpiring, Administration and Curator development, the NCC is where QC and Australia players visit for training, rehab and every small thing connected with upgrading and improving the sport.
It boasts an indoor pool, nets and a swanky modern gym. If one takes a stroll in front of the main building towards the Allan Border Field through the Bill Brown Gate onto the Greg Chappell road, one can see the Ian Healy room, Andy Bichell gym followed by Stuart Law and Matthew Hayden Stands.
Everywhere one looks at, one can see some Queensland cricketing legend's name above the doors and hallways.
As you walk along the boundary ropes, there is the Ray Lindwall Oval - another centre-wicket ground that has pitches with slow and low bounce. On one side of the Oval are the nets that have pacey pitches similar to Australia.
The curators and groundsmen have also recreated subcontinental and English wickets. That could be the reason for Australia teams (men and women) visiting this centre before embarking on a tour.
Much like the National Cricket Academy in India - which was recently shifted to a new state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in the outskirts of Bengaluru - Cricket Australia have had their academy in Adelaide since 1987. It was shifted to the Allan Border Field as the Centre of Excellence in 2004.
The primary reason being the weather in the Sunshine state where cricket can be pursued with intent throughout the year.
The existing facility was announced after the Argus review, which was launched after Australia lost to England at home in the 2010-11 Ashes. Soon after, the Australian Cricket Board launched the NCC in 2013, which underwent changes and redevelopment in the last three years. Now, the venue can host about 6500 spectators.
They are the home ground for the Queensland Bulls and Fire and also the Heat team in the Women’s Big Bash League.
Last week, Josh Hazlewood, who was recovering from a side strain, was whisked away to the NCC where he trained with the longer run up in the lead-up to the third Test that ended in a draw. Unfortunately, Hazlewood is out of the series with a calf injury and he will be assessed by the CA’s SSSM unit at the NCC.
While the New South Wales star can continue his rehab in Sydney as CA runs a decentralised system, the final assessment and road to recovery will be laid out by the national cricketing body.
When one walks out of the facility - that is steeped in history - one can understand the years and years of work that has gone into building the team - Australia. At the same time, it is hard not to marvel at the rich legacy of former legends immortalised as names of stands, halls and gyms.
It is hard to not get inspired by the role each played in building the team that always seems invincible and strong.