Inside the National Cricket Centre of Australia

BRISBANE: It was about 12 noon on a breezy Thursday in Brisbane. Less than 24 hours ago, the India and Australia men’s teams played out a rainy draw. Even as both the teams were getting ready to leave for Melbourne, about seven-and-a-half kilometres north of the historic stadium (the Gabba), Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer, was warming up at the Allan Border Field.

Formerly known as Neumann Oval, the Queensland Cricket took possession of the land in 1995 and was re-named after the Australian cricketing legend Allan Border.

While the venue has been the home and headquarters for Queensland Cricket, it also houses what is perhaps the most important facility in Australian cricket - National Cricket Centre.

The state-of-the-art cricketing centre has the ultimate responsibility of improving the quality of Australian cricketers. The centre is more than just a player development unit. It houses the Sports Science and Medicine unit, Information and Resource Centre and Coaching, Umpiring, Administration and Curator development, the NCC is where QC and Australia players visit for training, rehab and every small thing connected with upgrading and improving the sport.

It boasts an indoor pool, nets and a swanky modern gym. If one takes a stroll in front of the main building towards the Allan Border Field through the Bill Brown Gate onto the Greg Chappell road, one can see the Ian Healy room, Andy Bichell gym followed by Stuart Law and Matthew Hayden Stands.

Everywhere one looks at, one can see some Queensland cricketing legend's name above the doors and hallways.