Border–Gavaskar Trophy: We need to talk about Gill away from home

BRISBANE: For someone who rarely lets off any emotion while addressing the media, Shubman Gill did not hide his happiness when he was asked about the feeling of coming back to the Gabba in the lead-up to the third Test between India and Australia. He was visibly delighted while talking about his previous visit to the venue, and with good reason.

It was the game that announced his arrival as a Test batter on the global stage. In only his third week as a Test cricketer, Gill produced a scintillating 91 which was crucial in setting up the game and series for Rishabh Pant here.

While Gill felt nostalgic and very happy about coming back to the venue, things did not go down as well as he would have liked.

In fact, it hasn’t been whenever he travels outside of Asia. That 91 against Australia in the series decider at the Gabba in January 2021 should have been the launchpad on which Gill’s dominance as a Test batter was built. Instead, three years on, it feels more like an aberration.

Now, it might seem harsh, but one look at the numbers will tell the full story. While Gill’s average of 35.76 after 31 Tests might be sub-par - Virat Kohli averaged 43.08 after 30 Tests - there seems to be a bigger concern.

Away from home, Gill’s numbers drop further down to 28.45 in 14 games and take Bangladesh out, it is 26.3 in 12 Tests.

In 22 innings outside of Asia, Gill has just two fifties, including the ones he hit in Sydney and Brisbane three years ago. His next high score is the 45 he made in Melbourne on Test debut in December 2020. Gill hasn’t been able to score over 40 in a Test innings outside the subcontinent since then despite playing in England, West Indies, South Africa and Australia paints the picture.

To an extent, he knows it too. This is why, Gill, who made his debut as an opener, opted to move down to No 3 at the start of the this year.